Nana Sends Best Wishes To WASSCE Candidates

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent his best wishes to students who are expected to sit for this year’s West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Beginning Monday, July 20, 2020, some 313,837 final year Senior High School students will start writing this year’s WASSCE.

In a statement, the President urged everyone associated with the conduct of the exams including students and teachers to wear face masks in line with the coronavirus safety protocols.

He said face masks “continue to remain our weapons in the fight to defeat covid-19.”

According to him, every Ghanaians acknowledges that education is the key to the future of Ghana.

“We, therefore, must do everything possible, even in the midst of a pandemic, to guarantee the prospects of our youth, protect their potential, and, thereby, help preserve our collective future,” he said.

By Melvin Tarlue