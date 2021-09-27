Nana Yaa Sarpong Honoured With Humanitarian Award

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong displaying her award

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, a media practitioner and an accomplished entrepreneur, has been honoured with humanitarian award for her incredible contributions to society over the years.

She was honoured at this year’s edition of the Humanitarian Awards Global held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on September 18, 2021.

Humanitarian Awards Global is organised annually to recognise, honour and celebrate volunteer leaders, NGOs, philanthropists, corporations and professionals, with the aim to advance the importance of their incredible contributions to society. It was on the theme: ‘Celebrating Change Makers.’

The initiative was to unearth, celebrate and appreciate outstanding public frontline health workers and other staff from several institutions who led in the fight against COVID-19.

The event was attended by a large number of personalities, business executives, philanthropists among others who are working in their various fields across the globe to make the world a better place.

There were live band performances from some celebrated artistes and other exciting activities to crown the celebration.

Nana Yaa Sarpong thanked the organisers after receiving her award. She said with this recognition, she would not lose track of what she seeks to champion, but would focus on reshaping the thinking of the youth to embrace their culture and arts on the continent.

In 2020 she was honoured at the 2020 Forty Under 40 Awards event in recognition of her excellence in business under the category of Consultancy and Professional Service.

She was awarded Media Personality of the Year by the Ghana Leadership Awards in December 2019.

The Ghana Peace Awards also recognised her for her extraordinary leadership achievements and contribution to Ghana’s media landscape and social change.

The astute media professional is multi-talented, highly skilful, and for 21 years of her media career, has been passionate about using entrepreneurial approach to managing the brands in her care to achieve sustainable and profitable results.

During her media employment, she supervised the set up, design and management of several TV stations, including all three Crystal TV Channels, Multimedia Group’s Cine Afrik, 4kids and The Jesus Channel as well Joy Prime Channel which she set up and managed until September 2019.

She is the owner and CEO of the front line Business & Consulting firm, Elohay Group, which specialises in Marketing, PR, Branding & Advertising, Telecom, Trade, Manufacturing, Business Process Outsourcing, Design and Management of Media Platforms, Real Estate and Events Management.