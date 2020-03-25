Nana’s Fasting Declaration Biblical – Pastor

Reverend Ransford Obeng interacting with journalists

THE GENERAL Overseer of Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC) in Kumasi, Reverend Ransford Obeng, has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for declaring a national day of fasting and prayers.

He said the President’s decision was biblical and a step in the right direction, as the fasting and prayers by all the religious groups in the country could potentially help find a lasting solution to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to Reverend Obeng, there are several instances in the Holy Bible when generations that were hit by plagues joined hands together to fast and pray to God for forgiveness and healing.

“In all those instances, the holy Bible said God, the creator of mankind, listened to the prayers and wailing of his people as he quickly intervened, so the President’s directive is biblical,” he told some journalists.

Just as it worked in the Holy Bible in the olden days, the CCC head pastor noted that he was confident that by the end of the national day of fasting and prayers, something positive would happen in the fight against the virus.

According to him, it is important for church leaders and Christians in general to support President Akufo-Addo’s timely call for national prayers and fasting, since the country is currently in difficult times.

Reverend Obeng entreated the public not to panic during these trying moments but rather they should remain confident and hopeful that God, the creator of heaven and earth, would save His people.

The CCC head pastor also admonished Ghanaians to obey and abide by all the precautionary measures that had been spelt out by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to help prevent the spread of the virus.

He again urged Ghanaians to remember medical personnel such as doctors and nurses, who are risking their lives to save others, in prayers, adding that he prays the antidote to COVID-19 will come from Ghana.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi