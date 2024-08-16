Napo Begins Ashanti Region Tour To Engage Constituents

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Running Mate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has commenced a tour of the Ashanti Region from Thursday, August 15, 2024.

The tour, which is expected to take him to three key constituencies, aims to bolster support for the party ahead of the upcoming elections.

Dr Opoku Prempeh’s first stop was the Asante Akyem South constituency, where he met with party faithful, interacted with local leaders, and engaged with the electorate.

The visit is seen as a strategic move to galvanize support in the region, known for its significant voting population.

Following his visit to Asante Akyem South, Napo will head to the Asante Akyem Central constituency, where he was expected to address a gathering of party supporters and outline the NPP’s vision for the region’s development.

The constituency, a stronghold of the party, is crucial in the NPP’s quest to maintain its dominance in the region.

The final leg of Prempeh’s tour will take him to the Bosome Freho constituency, where he will wrap up his engagement with a rally and a meeting with local stakeholders.

The visit is seen as an opportunity for the Running Mate to listen to the concerns of the constituents and assure them of the party’s commitment to addressing their needs.

He was accompanied by some National Executives of the party, the Regional Executives as well the constituency executives.

The tour was expected to be a significant boost to the NPP’s campaign efforts in the region, with Prempeh’s presence seen as a testament to the party’s commitment to engaging with its grassroots supporters.

As the NPP seeks to maintain its grip on power, Prempeh’s visit to the Ashanti Region is a clear indication of the party’s strategic focus on the region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe