National Best Farmer graces Miss Agriculture Ghana Food Festival …On May Day

Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe I

The reigning National Best Farmer Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe I, Akyempemhene of the Juaben Traditional Area will be the Special Guest of Honour for the 6th edition of the Miss Agriculture Ghana Food Festival.

According to organizers of the anticipated high-profile event, it has been scheduled for May Day (May 1) at the GNAT Hall, Adabraka in Accra.

This year’s edition is expected to attract massive patrons especially from the Chamber of women in Agribusiness as well as dignitaries from the traditional fraternity.

To the fine traditional ruler, the special guest of the day, the socio-economic benefits of agriculture in the country enticed him and his esteemed office to support this year’s event.

The CEO of Miss Agriculture Ghana Oheneba Akosua Kyerewah Yeboah-Ghansah said ahead of the event that “Plans are in place to ensure this year’s is a notch higher than the previous editions.

“It’s a holiday, workers day for that matter, and so patrons, should expect nothing but the best from us. We have invested so much by way of preparation.

“I would like to express sincere thanks to the 2022 National Best Farmer for rallying behind this year’s event. He has been very supportive and an inspiration,” Mrs Kyerewah-Ghansah said.

According to the organizers, crowning of 2023 Miss Agriculture will be the highlight of the event.

It is being arranged by the Chamber of Women in Agribusiness Ghana, under the distinguished auspices of the 2022 National Best Farmer.