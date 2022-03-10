National Blood Screening Strategy Launched

A national strategy to harmonise blood collection screening and usage in hospital blood banks and laboratories has been launched in Accra.

The ‘National Strategy for Screening of Donated Blood and Immunohaematological Testing’ is expected to improve patient safety by reducing the risk of transfusion transmissible infections (TTIs) with its associated complications.

Director, Technical Coordination at the Ministry of Health, (MoH) Dr. Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt, officially launching the strategy said blood transfusion is a life-saving intervention within the healthcare system which should not to be compromised.

According to her, the global disease burden attributable to unsafe blood transfusion could be eliminated through an integrated strategy for blood safety which was what Ghana’s plan seeks to achieve.

She said the strategy had come to ensure that there was value for money on blood donation or usage in the country.

“The successful implementation of this national strategy by facilities will improve patient safety through reducing the risk of TTI’s and complications from adverse transfusion reactions,” she added.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Blood Service, Ghana, Dr. Justina K Ansah, said, the strategy focused on four key areas, including red cell serological testing, screening assay or microbiological testing for TTIs and quality framework for overall blood safety.

She explained that up to five percent of blood and blood components globally were infective of one agent or the other such as HIV, Hepatitis B or C viruses, bacteria among others, which is why there is a need for standardisation within the field for patient safety.

“In accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations, the National Blood policy of the Ministry of Health prescribes that all donated blood should be tested for HIV, Hepatitis B and C and syphilis prior to release for clinical use.

Testing for these infectious agents is mandatory for the provision of safe blood supply in Ghana,” she noted.

