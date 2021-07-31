National Governance And Business Leadership Awards Soon

Prof. Stephen Adei

The maiden edition of the National Governance and Business Leadership Awards (NGBL) will take place on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra at 6pm prompt.

The NGBL Awards is under the theme: “Leadership and Nation Building: Realities, Challenges and the way forward in Contemporary Ghana.”

The awards ceremony, which has 230 nominees and 50 categories, will celebrate political governance personalities as well as business leadership personalities, including board chairmen, chief executives, human resources directors, communications managers, and business organisations who have contributed their quota to national development across the country.

The categories include Leadership Personality, Legislator, Political Icon Discovery of the Year, Deputy Minister, Minister of State, Woman in Political Leadership of the Year, and Outstanding Public Servant Honours – Governance Legacy Honour.

CEO of the Year – Private/ Public Sector, Managing Director of the Year, Human Resources Personality of the Year, Corporate Communication/ PR Personality of the Year among other categories.

BEATWAVES gathered that Professor Stephen Adei, the former Rector for GIMPA and the current Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority, will be the special guest of honour and keynote speaker for the 2021 National Governance and Business Leadership Awards.

Prof. Adei has served on several national and international bodies including the Board Chairperson of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation; board members will speak on Leadership and National Building on the night.

The National Governance & Business Leadership Awards is a C-level high-impact, economic empowerment, and leadership awards programme developed by RAD Communications to champion good governance, economic empowerment, and job creation in Ghana. The event will recognise and celebrate companies, organisations, and individuals excelling across Ghana.

The awards ceremony is expected to attract high-profile Ghanaian personalities, politicians, business moguls, and other dignitaries.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke