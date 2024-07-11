Navrongo NPP PC Encourages BECE Candidates

Alhaji Abdallah Otito Achuliwor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate (PC) for Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Alhaji Abdallah Otito Achuliwor, has extended his best wishes to all candidates preparing to sit for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He has pledged to provide water and snacks to all 1,898 candidates in the constituency as well as to the 50 supervisors and invigilators throughout the exams period.

This, he believes, will ensure that candidates concentrate on their exams.

He, therefore, commended the candidates for their hard work and preparation towards the examination.

He also commended the government for the free basic education policy instituted to improve access to education in the country.

He advised candidates to avoid any form of examination malpractices to prevent paper cancellation.

“This is a crucial stage in your lives and I have no doubt that you are all going to come out with flying colours given your level of preparation, hard work, and determination,” he said.

The NPP’s parliamentary candidate stressed the significance of the BECE for students in the constituency and the country at large, calling it the first major test in their lives and as part of the processes which will determine the future they will build for themselves.

Mr. Achuliwor concluded his message by wishing all BECE candidates the best of luck and God’s guidance during the examination period.

BY Nafisatu Abdul Razak