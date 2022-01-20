Navy Beef Up Security At WR Oil Fields

Officials of Tullow Ghana and some officers of the Ghana Navy in a group photograph after the brief ceremony

The Ghana Navy has indicated that it is taking steps to fulfil its obligations to ensure a secured maritime space for the safe operation of the TEN and Jubilee fields.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu disclosed this when Tullow Ghana Limited and the Ghana Navy signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the contracting of a Ghanaian Navy vessel to provide security services at the Jubilee and TEN oil fields.

The vessel, which has been acquired for the Ghana Navy with funding from the GCB Bank, will provide asset protection in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the TEN and Jubilee fields.

Tullow Ghana and the Jubilee Partners will provide a total of $23.5million dollars during the five-year contract period.

The five-year contract commenced on January 1, 2022 and will run until December 31, 2026.

The Navy Chief commended the Jubilee Partners for the collaboration, saying “Tullow Ghana and the Jubilee Partners have demonstrated commitment to sustainable production by this collaboration.”

“The Ghana Navy will ensure that it fulfil its contractual obligations to ensure a secured maritime space for the safe operation of the TEN and Jubilee fields,” he stressed.

Deputy Managing Director, Tullow Ghana, Cynthia Lumor said “the Jubilee Partners’ commitment to support the retooling of the Ghana Navy is mutually beneficial to both parties.”

“This partnership will ensure the protection of the Ghanaian waters by providing security services in the TEN and Jubilee fields and along the coast of Ghana.”

She said, “We believe that this will further strengthen the relationship between Tullow Ghana and the Ghana Navy.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi