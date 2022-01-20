3 Dead, 15 Injured In Ekotsi-Bodjuano Accident

Three persons have reportedly lost their lives in an accident which occurred on the Ekumfi Ekotsi/Bodjuano highway in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

Fifteen others sustained injury in the unfortunate accident which occurred around 4pm on Thursday.

One of the deceased was said to be a coconut seller doing business on the road and the other two were passengers.

An eyewitness, Samuel Addo, said that the accident vehicle, a Sprinter bus with registration number GR-6201-21, lost control after bursting one of the front tyres.

In the melee, the vehicle lost control and veered off the road to crush the coconut seller, killing him instantly.

Two passengers were also found dead after the vehicle was searched.

The injured persons were subsequently conveyed to the Saltpond Government Hospital for treatment by the police whilst the two dead bodies were deposited in the same hospital’s morgue for preservation.

