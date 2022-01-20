2 Drug Pushers Nabbed

A 21-YEAR-old narcotics dealer and his supplier at Alabar, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, are currently in the firm grips of the police.

Enoch Boateng, the suspected drug dealer, was arrested in possession of a rock-like and a powdery substance, which are believed to be narcotics.

The suspect was said to be onboard a commercial vehicle on the main Kumasi to Sunyani highway, when he was apprehended by security agents.

The police patrol team after stopping the car realised that Enoch Boateng was acting strange as he looked tensed and suspicious, forcing the law enforcers to search him and they found the exhibits.

After interrogation, the police marched suspect to Alabar in Kumasi, where Shaibu Mumin, 29, his supplier, was also arrested.

According to a police report, on Tuesday, January 11, the police Highway Patrol Unit, Kumasi whilst on Kumasi-Sunyani highway, intercepted commercial car No. GT 547-18, with suspect Enoch Boateng, aged 21, with other passengers on board.

“A search conducted on him uncovered a black polythene containing 174 foil and paper wraps of both rock-like and powdery substances suspected to be narcotic drug.”

He was subsequently detained for interrogation and on Thursday, January 13, “the suspect led police to Alabar, Kumasi and identified Shaibu Mumin, aged 29, as his supplier and he was arrested for investigations.”

The report also disclosed that the “suspects are in police custody and are being prepared for court.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi