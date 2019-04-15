NC Special Cup: Hearts silence Liberty in Dansoman, Kotoko held by Bechem

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr scored against Liberty Professionals to inspire Hearts of Oak to a second straight win in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition on Sunday.

The attacker scored a header from a corner to settle clash in favour of the Phobians at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

The win is the first on the road for Hearts of Oak after back to back defeats against Elmina Sharks and Karela United. For Liberty, it is their first defeat at home.

Elsewhere, Fatawu Safiu scored his fifth goal of the competition to help Asante Kotoko avoid defeat at Bechem United.

Safiu converted a penalty to equalise for Kotoko after Kojo Owusu Achaw had given Bechem the lead.

Also, Amos Addai scored as AshantiGold condemned Medeama to their first defeat with a 1-0 win at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

Karela United bounced back to winning ways with an impressive 3-1 victory over Inter Allies in Ayinase.

Ebusua Dwarfs remain the only side without a win in the competition as they played out a goalless draw at home against Elmina Sharks.

Eleven Wonders defeated Berekum Chelsea in Techiman to record their first win while WAFA drew 1-1 in Dawu with Dreams FC.

FULL RESULTS

ZONE A STANDINGS

ZONE B STANDINGS

TOP SCORERS

–Myjoyonline