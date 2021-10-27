NCA 2021: Mikki Osei Berko Grabs Nomination

Mikki Osei Berko

Mikki Osei Berko, popular radio and television personality, has grabbed a nomination at this year’s edition of the annual National Communications Awards (NCA) 2021.

Also an actor and comedian, Mikki Osei Berko who was nominated in the ‘Brand Ambassador of the Year’ category, keenly contested by Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown and television personality Anita Akuffo.

The awards, being organised by RAD Communications, is on the theme: ‘Transforming Ghana’s Economy Through Digitalisation’.

It is being organised to celebrate and reward excellent communications and media companies, teams, and individuals across Ghana.

Mikki Osei Berko for decades has served as a brand ambassador and commercial voiceover artist for many brands in the country such as MTN Ghana, Kab-Fam Ghana Limited, Piccadilly Biscuit, Agatex Paints, Momo milk, Wofa Chef, and Kente radio among others.

In an Instagram post sighted by BEATWAVES, the veteran actor applauded the awards organisers, urging his fan base to support him win the award category.

He wrote, “Good morning fam#we are grateful to JAH for his mercies and favour, your support and these amazing brands #MTN#KAB-FAM Gh, #AGATEX Paints #MOMO milk#WOFA CHEF#KENTE RADIO Ltd#Piccadilly Biscuits.”

Known in the showbiz scene as Master Richard or Dada Boat, Mikki Osei Berko was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Piccadilly Biscuits Limited.

As an actor and comedian, he played Master Richard in the TV series ‘Taxi Driver’ and Dada Boat in the series ‘Dada Boat’.

Mikki Osei Berko, who is the Executive Director of Mediagold Productions in Ghana, served as the assemblyman for the Ayidiki Electoral Area, Accra New Town for one term.

He worked extensively with Radio Gold, a private radio station based in Accra, which he left in July 2003 to join Happy FM.

He later worked with Kessben FM. He is the brain behind Kente Radio, a Pan-African online radio station.

This year’s categories include Media Man and Woman of the Year, Africa Communications Personality of the Year, Media CEO/MD/GM of the Year, Media Group of the Year, Radio Personality of the Year, Radio Station of the Year, TV Personality of the Year, Newspaper of the Year, and Blogger of the Year among others.

Personalities who earned nominations to various categories of the prestigious awards include Bernard Koku Avle, Stacy Amoateng, Adisa Amanor-Wilks, Hannah-Lisa Tetteh, Raj Mirpuri, Joyce Sackitey, Fadda Dickson, Nana Aba Anamoah, Giovanni Caleb, Ohemaa Kente Ameyaw, and Komla Adom.

Since 2019, the NCA awards have brought together players in the media and communications industry and recognised achievements from local and international companies involved in the media and communications sector in Ghana.

By George Clifford Owusu