‘NDC Affiliates Unable To Grasp Bawumia’s Vision’

Kojo Monney, an Assistant Secretary at the Western North Regional Coordinating Council says individuals affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) struggle to grasp Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s visionary policy proposals.

He said when Dr. Bawumia urged citizens to register for the Ghana Card to enable digital identification, the NDC advised its members against it.

“Ironically, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Tony Blair is now advocating for similar policies to be implemented in the UK.

“Consider the policy to build a credit system based on individual credit ratings. This is a fundamental aspect of financial systems in developed nations. Ghanaians living abroad can attest to its effectiveness,” he stated.

“Such a system would empower citizens to borrow and repay loans, fostering economic growth and personal financial stability. If this works in advanced economies, why can’t it work in Ghana?” he quizzed.

Speaking in an interview, Monney, popularly called Kojo Lion said, “This digital identification system is crucial for modern governance and service delivery. The opposition to such a beneficial initiative seems baseless.”

He said the Vice President’s strategy to enhance mobile penetration and achieve digital inclusiveness by ensuring every citizen owns a smartphone is groundbreaking.

“This is not a novel concept; it has been successfully implemented in advanced countries and extended to other commodities such as vehicles and computers.

“So why should Ghana not adopt a tried and tested policy that has proven benefits?” he asked.

He indicated that Dr. Bawumia’s leadership in implementing mobile money interoperability was met with skepticism.

“Yet, this innovation has significantly boosted financial inclusion, allowing mobile accounts to function like bank accounts. Users can even earn interest on their balances,” he disclosed.

He said this success story is now being emulated by other nations, including the UK, where the Labour Party has proposed similar financial systems.

“If advanced countries are now implementing policies that were pioneered in Ghana under Dr. Bawumia’s guidance, why shouldn’t he continue to introduce policies aimed at enhancing digital and financial inclusion?” Mr. Monney quizzed.

He pointed out that Dr. Bawumia’s policies are not only top-notch but also well-thought-out and address both current and future challenges.

“The resistance from the NDC seems more political than practical. Embracing these progressive policies is the logical step forward for Ghana’s development,” he added.

