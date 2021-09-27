NDC Bigwigs Sponsoring Kelvin Taylor To Destroy Parliamentary Leadership

Some Executives of the main opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) are accusing some bigwigs of the party of supporting Kelvin Taylor to destroy the party’s leadership in Parliament with lies.

According to them, action of the kingpins behind Kelvin Taylor are rather destroying the NDC as a whole and not their targeted members.

A video circulated on social media coming from the head of the Loud Silence Media, Kelvin Taylor showed how the leadership of the Party in Parliament, especially Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Haruna Iddrisu and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban K. Bagbin are allegedly joining the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delegation to the UN General Assembly and met the President and his executives both privately and publicly.

However, a statement issued by Mugis Mahdi, NDC Secretary in the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region on Sunday September 26, 2021 was of the view that the move was an agenda by some personalities within their party to destroy Muntaka and the Parliamentary Leadership.

According to him, “The agenda to destroy Hon. Muntaka and the Parliamentary leadership is equally an agenda to destroy the NDC.

“Those behind the scene giving palpable falsehood in the name of bringing the leadership down is rather bringing the name of the party into disrepute and must desist accordingly if they have the betterment of the party at heart.”

The Asawase Secretary therefore urged Ghanaian to treat those allegations without evidence to buttress it with the necessary contempt it deserves.

He stated that “The Parliamentary leadership of the party remains resolute and focused to work hard for the country, their constituencies and the NDC.”

