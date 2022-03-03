NDC Boy Denies Sexual Misconduct

Joseph Kwame Gidiglo

Embattled Deputy Organiser for the Ketu South constituency of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Joseph Kwame Gidiglo, has denied any sexual misconduct against him.

Some members of the party have petitioned the leadership of at the local level accusing him of kidnapping and sexual harassment of one of their own.

Speaking to DGN Online, Joseph Kwame Gidiglo said he has no knowledge of the said allegations against him, adding that ” if the case is true, like by now, the police could have arrested me”.

He explained further that, some individuals who want to tarnish his image because the local elections are approaching are behind it and spreading falsehood against him.

He noted that, he is a decent man and cannot engage in such a matter to the extent of having sexual intercourse with a married woman and kidnapping her.

Already the chairman of the NDC in Ketu South, and the party’s Disciplinary Committee have been petitioned to suspend him, over the alleged sexual misconduct.

The branch chairman of Kpordiavor, John Abotsi, and other three officials who wrote the petition, accused Kwame Gidiglo of forcibly having sex with the Kpordiavor Women’s Organiser, Felicia Rejoyce Nyameshie.

According to the petition, the unfortunate incident happened when the Women’s Organiser visited Kwame Gidiglo at his Aflao residence to present her late father’s burial invitation letter to the party.

It said the Women’s Organiser has been taken to Dzabakpornu for arbitration and purification since she is a married woman.

The petitioners added that pieces of information available to them indicate that Kwame Gidiglo has been using his position as the Ketu South NDC organiser in exploiting sex from women.

They are therefore requesting that Mr. Gidiglo be suspended indefinitely from the party and be ripped off his position as the Deputy Organiser for the Ketu South as according to them, his alleged shameful acts breach certain portions of the party’s constitution and has also attracted a bad reputation for the party.

“With reference to above demands, which are against article 48 (a and e) of the NDC party as amended in 2018, we are demanding from the leadership of the party to apply article 48 (1) on the basis of article 48 (a and e) to expunge Comrade Kwame Gidiglo from his current position and also give him indefinite suspension until the disciplinary proceedings are concluded by the party disciplinary committee.

“We hope our request will be given the necessary attention it demands in the larger interest of the party,” the petition which was also copied to the party’s National Chairman and the Ketu South MP read.

Read the full petition below: