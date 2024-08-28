NDC Chases EC Over Voter Register Discrepancies

Fifi Kwetey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sounded the alarm over significant discrepancies in the ongoing voter exhibition exercise, prompting an urgent request for a meeting with the Electoral Commission (EC).

The opposition party’s concerns revolve around inconsistencies between the Provisional Voter Register (PVR) provided to them and the physical registers on display at various centers across the country.

In a letter addressed to the EC, NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey highlighted the party’s commitment to ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.

The letter underscored the need for an emergency meeting to discuss the discrepancies, which could potentially disenfranchise voters and undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

The NDC’s call for a meeting comes at a critical time, with Ghana’s general elections slated for December 2024.

The voter exhibition exercise is a crucial step in ensuring the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the final voter list.

However, the discrepancies noted by the NDC have raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

The EC’s prompt response to the NDC’s concerns will be crucial in addressing these issues and maintaining public confidence in the electoral system.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the EC to clarify the discrepancies and outline measures to rectify them.

This development highlights the importance of vigilance and accountability in ensuring electoral integrity.

The NDC’s actions demonstrate the party’s commitment to safeguarding democratic principles and upholding the trust of the Ghanaian people.

-BY Daniel Bampoe