NDC Defends Party Boy For Vandalizing Bawumia’s Billboards

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rallied behind party supporter Ralph St Williams, arrested for defacing the Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s posters and billboards at the National Cathedral construction site.

The National Cathedral project, initiated by President Akufo-Addo in 2018, has been plagued with controversy.

Critics argue that the $58 million project is a misplaced priority amidst Ghana’s economic challenges.

The #FixTheCountry movement has consistently opposed the project, citing alleged corruption and mismanagement.

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC Communications Officer, condemned Williams’ arrest on Facebook, accusing the Ghana Police Service of suppressing critics of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Sammy Gyamfi questioned the project’s priority and argued that Williams’ actions exposed the government’s alleged corruption.

Democracy Hub, organizers of the #SayNoToGalamsey protest, also demanded Williams’ immediate release and an official apology from the authorities.

The suspect was granted bail and expected to be paraded before court today.

Below is Sammy Gyamfi’s post on his Facebook page:

Just when we thought the Ghana Police Service is beginning to wean itself off the dictates of the despotic Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, they decided to arrest comrade Ralph St Williams for exposing the useless hole dug by the corrupt NPP government for “God”, at a staggering cost of $58 million USD.

Why should the status of that hole, now turned swimming pool, be kept a secret from the people whose taxes were wasted on same?

How long will the Ghana Police Service allow themselves to be used for the suppression and harassment of critics of this corrupt NPP government?

Ralph should be commended and not arrested.

#FreeRalph

-BY Daniel Bampoe