NDC Engaging In Campaign Of Lies In Assin North- NPP

Assin North constituency is gearing up for the inevitable by-election on June 27, 2023 with both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) working hard to ensure their respective victory.

However, the Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, has accused the NDC of spreading untruths to manipulate the people’s opinion of the NPP and the government.

According to Mr Ahiagbah, the NDC’s campaign strategy in Assin North is based on lies to make the NPP and the government look bad.

However, he expressed his confidence that the people of the constituency are intelligent enough to see through the opposition party’s antics and that the NPP would emerge victorious in the election.

He further noted that he personally spent the day before canvassing in nine different communities until 11pm, and the NDC was nowhere to be seen.

He concluded his statement by saying, “It’s going to be an NPP on the 27th!”

With the allegations of lies and manipulations flying around, it remains to be seen which party will come out on top in the Assin North by-election.

However, one thing is clear, the competition is fierce, and both parties are doing everything possible to secure victory.

By Vincent Kubi