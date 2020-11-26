NDC Is A Socialist Party With No Social Intervention – Bawumia Jabs

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has jabbed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Over its social intervention programmes.

According to him, the NDC cannot pinpoint any social intervention program it has initiated and sustained over the years, saying “So theirs is a socialist party with no social intervention.”

He said the NDC had only to bastardize every social intervention policy such as the Free SHS but has not been able to initiate any social intervention project.

Responding to claims by the NDC that they started Free SHS, Dr Bawumia quizzed “Are they confused or do they think we have short memory?”.

He recounted how the NDC protested against the implementation of the Free SHS policy and even predicted doom about it.

Interestingly, he said the opposition party was now claiming ownership of the implementation of the policy.

By Melvin Tarlue