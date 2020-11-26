No Govt Has Achieved More In Its First Term Than Nana’s Administration – Bawumia

Nana addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has touted the achievements of the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

According to him, no government in the history of Ghana has achieved so much in its first term than the Akufo-Addo’s government has done.

Dr Bawumia made this known in his presentation at the Information Ministry’s Nation Building Updates.

Speaking on the future of the Ghanaian economy at the University of Ghana on Thursday night, November 26, 2020, the Vice President said the NPP Government of Nana Akufo-Addo has chalked great achievements over the last four years.

According to him, the current government has initiated over 19,445 projects with over 10,000 of them completed so far.

He stated that the President Akufo-Addo’s government was the only administration that has been able to build six major interchanges in its first term.

Commenting on sports development, he said government will build Astro turf in each district across the country.

He stated that Ghana’s railway sector is also undergoing major transformation.

According to him, the education sector has also seen a lot infrastructure investment.

He said government has completed 27 E-blocks.

He stated that about 1,011 high school projects have been undertaken.

All of the achievements, he said, took sound leadership.

He stated that in summary, the current Government has over the last four years stabilized the economy and transformed the country’s agriculture sector.

“We have sown the seed for industrial expansion under the one district one factory,” he said.

He said “we have invested in the Zongo Development and provided infrastructure to the Zongo communities.”

We have created jobs in four years. We have created over two million jobs in the formal sector, he said.

He said government was also fighting the canker of corruption.

“We have shown that with good government, we can help make life better for every Ghanaian,” he said.

Going forward, he said, there is a major difference between an Akufo-Addo government and a John Mahama government.

He said what the NDC government destroyed in four years, the Akufo-Addo’s government has built in four years.

In the coming years, he said government will focus on the construction of one district one factory and build houses.

By Melvin Tarlue