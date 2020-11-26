We’re Building An Inclusive Economy – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government is not focusing on building a stronger economy but an inclusive economy that benefit every Ghanaian regardless of where they come from.

According to him, for decades, millions of Ghanaians have been excluded from enjoying the proverbial national cake.

He said all across Ghana, millions of Ghanaians are facing poverty and need to be included in the economy to have better livelihoods.

He said that has been the focus of the current Government.

He stated that the Government has been giving hope to Ghanaians who have been excluded for several years.

There is hope for thousands of young children who could either drop from school due to hunger or go to school malnourished, he said.

There is hope for thousands of farmers who cannot access fertilizers and seeds for their farms, the Vice President added.

Today, there is hope for thousands for BECE and WASSCE candidate’s who could not register for their exams due to high fee of registration, according to him.

Dr Bawumia made this known in his ongoing lecture at the University of Ghana. The lecture is taking place under the Nation Building Updates of the Information Ministry.

Ghana is now the largest medical drone delivery service in the world, he said.

The National Insurance Scheme has been rescued, he added.

He said the National Ambulance Service has also been rescued, according to him.

By Melvin Tarlue