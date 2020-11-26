Ghana On Track To Becoming One Of Africa’s Highly Digitized Nations – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that Ghana is on course to becoming one the highly digitized economy in Africa.

He said several digitization measures being undertaken by the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Government are well positioning Ghana as one of Africa’s top digitized economy.

“Today, the outcome from our digitization drive is paying off,” he said.

“We have identified and provided unique addresses for all properties in Ghana,” he said.

“This has taken a lot of work to do but it has been done.”

He said government has been highly cost effective in rolling out its digitization programmes.

For instance, he said, the previous NDC government wanted to use $1.2 billion to role out the mobile money interoperability scheme.

However, he said upon taking office, the President Akufo-Addo’s government was able to review the scheme and has since used $4.5 million in rolling out the mobile money interoperability.

Dr Bawumia made this known in his ongoing presentation at the University of Ghana. The lecture is under the Information Ministry’s Nation Building Updates.

According to the online scholarship application process is today helping many Ghanaians to apply for scholarships from the comfort of their homes.

He stated that the online passport application system was also helping members of the public to apply for their passport from the comfort of their homes or offices.

He said efforts are being made to ensure that all 7.5 million properties in Ghana have unique number plate.

Government is in discussion with Google Map to ensure that all properties in Ghana are placed on the map, he said.

According to him, efforts are also being made to ensure that major hospitals across the country are automated.

He said government is also providing free WiFi to several Senior High Schools (SHSs).

By Melvin Tarlue