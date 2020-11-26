Every District To Have Factory In 2 Years, Toyota Coming – Bawumia

Ghana is on course to becoming the automotive hub in West Africa, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said.

He said Japanese automobile giant, Toyota were expected to come establish their assembling plant in Ghana next year.

Dr Bawumia revealed this in his ongoing presentation at the University of Ghana.

His lecture falls under the Ministry of Information’s Nation Building Updates.

Dr Bawumia’s lecture is looking at the future of the Ghanaian Economy.

According to him, in the next two years, under the Government’s One District One Factory Policy, Government will establish factory in each district across the country.

He stated that the industrialization agenda is aimed at among other things creating jobs and livelihoods for Ghanaians.

He stated that the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has since taking office, created some two million jobs.

“We are impacting on the lives and livelihoods of Ghanaians everyday”, he said.

He added that Government was also digitizing, modernizing and transforming the Ghanaian economy.

By Melvin Tarlue