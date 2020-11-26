We Must Vote For A President Who Can Deliver – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has admonished Ghanaian electorates to vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo on December 7, 2020 based on his track record of delivering on his promises.

According to him, Ghanaians must not only vote for a president who is capable but one who is capable and can deliver on his promises.

That person, he said, is President Akufo-Addo.

Dr Bawumia made this known in his ongoing public lecture at the University of Ghana. His lecture comes under the Information Ministry’s Nation Building Updates.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has not betrayed Ghanaians as far as delivering on his 2016 manifesto promises are concerned.

He stated that the ruling government has worked tirelessly to stabilize the Ghanaian economy.

He said through the sound economic management programmes of the Akufo-Addo’s government, Ghana was now exporting nine food items to the rest of West Africa.

He said government was not only stabilizing the economy but also working to transform the economy.

According to him, through Government’s flagship one district one factory programme, government was working to add value to raw materials.

By Melvin Tarlue