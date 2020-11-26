We’ve Stabilized The Economy – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has observed that the Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has worked hard to address the human cost of the economic mess created by the erstwhile Mahama-led NDC Government.

He said the Akufo-Addo’s government has been able to stabilize the Ghanaian Economy over the last four years

“Ladies and gentlemen, in four years, we have stabilized and grown the economy,” he said.

The Vice President made this known in his ongoing lecture at the University of Ghana under the Information Ministry’s Nation Building Updates.

According to him, Ghana’s external payment position is in good shape.

He stated that Government has worked thoroughly to clean up the mess it inherited in the financial sector.

“We have cleaned up the mess in the financial sector that we inherited,” he said.

The current depreciation of the Cedi is the lowest for any first term government since 1992.

According to him, the strong economy Government has built has enable to provide the basic needs of Ghanaians and to withstand unexpected shocks such as Coronavirus.

He stated that the Bank of Ghana due to the strong economy that has been built, has been able to reduce interest rate to stand the shocks of coronavirus.

Every part of the country, Ghanaians are feeling the impact of the strong economy Government has built.

By Melvin Tarlue