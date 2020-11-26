President Nana Akufo-Addo

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has told Ghanaian voters to put their trust in incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo and re-elect hiim come December 7, 2020.

According to him, Nana Is The Safest Pair Of Hands Into which we can entrust our mandate.

He said the NDC government which NPP took over failed Ghanaians woefully and does not need to be trusted anymore.

Dr Bawumia is delivering a lecture at the University of Ghana under the Information Ministry’s Nation Building Series.

His lecture is focusing on the future of the Ghanaian Economy.

He recounted how several programmes and policies under the NDC failed due to incompetence.

He noted that the ordinary Ghanaians during the Mahama-led NDC era were grossly betrayed.

He made reference of the guinea fowls scandal in the Northern region.

Thus, he said Ghanaians should work with the NPP to build the Ghanaian Economy further.

Together with the NPP manifesto, we will help build a stronger economy for all Ghanaians, he said.

By Melvin Tarlue