NDC Loses Ground On Economic Issues – Finance Minister

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has launched a scathing attack on the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the opposition party of abandoning its economic agenda due to the significant progress made under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking at a rally in the Bantama Constituency of the Ashanti Region after a health walk on Saturday, October 5, Dr. Amin Adam asserted, “The NDC used to say that they were going to campaign on the economy and that the economy is not doing well. Do you hear them campaign on the economy again? All they are talking about is galamsey. They have lost the campaign on the economy because the economy has come back stronger.”

Dr. Amin Adam highlighted Ghana’s recent economic strides, including the successful completion of its Eurobond debt exchange and consent solicitation process.

This initiative aims to restructure Ghana’s Eurobond debt and has received overwhelming support from bondholders.

The Finance Minister also revealed that Ghana’s creditors have cancelled US$5 billion of the country’s debts.

“Just two days ago, this government negotiated with our creditors, those countries we owe, and they have canceled US$5 billion of our debts. The economy of Ghana is back, and it is back stronger, and it is going to be stronger and stronger,” he stated.

This development comes as Ghana’s economy continues to show signs of recovery, with the Finance Minister assuring Ghanaians that the economy remains stable.

The NPP’s “Big Walk” event saw senior officials, MPs, and parliamentary candidates joining thousands of supporters, intensifying the campaign ahead of the December 7 elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe