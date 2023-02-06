NDC Meets Minority Caucus Over Parliamentary Reshuffle

The National Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to hold a crunch meeting with members of the Minority caucus following the leadership shake-up.

The meeting scheduled for 2pm today, Monday, February 6, 2023, is expected to calm tempers and reach common grounds on the reshuffle.

The meeting was earlier slated for January 31, 2023, but was postponed to allow for the National Council of Elders to deliberate on the matter.

The party later rescheduled the meeting for today, Monday, February 6, 2023, in Parliament.

The meeting follows agitations over the decision to replace Haruna Iddrisu with Cassiel Ato Forson as Minority Leader.

Also, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah replaces James Klutse Avedzi while Kwame Governs Agbodza is elevated to the Minority Chief Whip status replacing Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.

A letter signed by the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the meeting is to afford the party the chance to introduce the new Minority leaders to the NDC MPs.

“We wish to have an interactive session with your caucus on Monday, 6th February 2023 at the Parliament House at 2pm at a venue of your choice on the matter of the leadership change. The meeting will also enable us formally introduce the new leadership of the Caucus.”

The national executives are also expected to explain to the caucus reasons behind the reshuffle and rally the support of all aggrieved Minority MPs.

-BY Daniel Bampoe