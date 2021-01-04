NDC MP For Assin North Sued Over ‘Dual Citizenship’

The NDC Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North in the Central Region has been sued for allegedly holding a Canadian citizenship.

The plaintiff in a suit filed before a Cape Coast High Court alleges that the MP-elect, James Quayson did not renounce his Canadian citizenship when he filed his nomination to contest for the Parliamentary seat.

Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, the petitioner avers that Mr. Quayson’s failure to renounce his Canadian citizenship prior to the filing of his Parliamentary nomination form with the Electoral Commission (EC) renders him not qualified to contest for Parliamentary elections in Ghana as it offends Articel 94(2)(a) of the 1992 constitution.

He avers that the respondent’s failure to renounce his Canadian citizenship meant he “owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination and any subsequent renunciation is of no legal effect whatsoever.

He is, therefore, seeking the court to declare that the filing of the parliamentary nomination form by the NDC MP-elect while holding on to his Canadian citizenship violates the constitution and is therefore illegal, void and of no effect.

He also wants an order of the court cancelling the parliamentary election in the Assin North constituency and ordering the EC to conduct a fresh election in the area.

Again, the petitioner want the court to to place a perpetual injunction on restraining James Quayson from holding himself out as MP-elect for Assin North constituency.

