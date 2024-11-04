NDC PC’s Brother Charged For DestroyingNPP Paraphernalia

The Sekondi District Police is prosecuting one Asiedu Amoah, an alleged brother of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s parliamentary candidate (PC) for Essikado-Ketan, Grace Ayensu-Danquah.

The suspected is being prosecuted over the destruction of some paraphernalia belonging to the presidential and parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Charles Onuawonto Bissue respectively.

Mr. Asiedu Amoah is being charged for causing damage and abetment of crime in the reported case of vandalism on October 12, 2024.

The suspect together with his alleged accomplice, Kofi Daga, were arrested on the dawn of October 12, 2024 for cutting down strings of NPP flags that were hanged across the streets of Essikado.

They were subsequently granted bail on the same day by leading members of the NDC.

However, orders by the police for Asiedu and Kofi Daga to be produced for interrogation fell on deaf ears.

This caused the police to apply to the court for the annulment of their sureties so they could proceed to prosecute the case.

Just after this action was taken, Asiedu Amoah was turned in, and was subsequently “slapped” with two charges – causing damage and abetment of crime.

Kofi Daga on the other hand is said to have left the area without a trace.

Kofi Daga is on record to have confessed to the Station Officer when he was arrested that they (himself and Asiedu Amoah) were commissioned by Grace Ayensu-Danquah to cause such destruction.

Rampant Destruction of Party Paraphernalia

Until the arrest of Asiedu Amoah and Kofi Daga, the constituency had become notorious for defacing of party paraphernalia.

This caused the NPP to file a complaint with the police, from which a meeting was called by the Regional Command between the two major political parties.

The agenda then was to call for order and put an end to vandalism and political attacks.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi