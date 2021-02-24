NDC Persecuting Me – Koku

Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has noted that he is just being persecuted by his own party for having friends in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, it is okay for certain members of his party to have friends and allies in the NPP but it is sin for other NDC members to befriend some members of the NPP.

He explained that his suspension from the party was just victimization.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based ‘Okay FM’, Mr. Anyidoho observed that while some members of his party had found reasons to have friends and allies in the NPP without being judged, he was being persecuted for doing same.

He referred to the contempt case of the former Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, at the Supreme Court and said some members of the NPP who might be Dr. Ayine’s friends solidarized with him when he was charged for scandalizing the court and also after the court reprimanded him and asked him to go and retract his contemptuous remarks.

“My brother, Dominic Ayine, yesterday didn’t mention any NDC lawyers name to thank him. He kept on mentioning Frank Davies and only God knows the extent to which Frank Davies helped him. Whatever trouble he was heading into, it was Frank Davies who was an NPP person who rescued him. But as for Koku Anyidoho his case is different, why is it so?”

“It is okay for some NDC people to have friends and allies in the NPP but if Koku Anyidoho and Gabby Otchere-Darko support Arsenal they say he is a traitor, even if President Akufo-Addo is doing something good and I praise him it becomes a problem,” he lamented.

According to Mr. Anyidoho, he practices a politics of “tact and finesse” which does not sit well with his NDC folks but he believes that is the best type of political practice that does not promote insult and animosity.

The NDC former Deputy General Secretary was recently handed an indefinite suspension by the party.

This was after two registered members of the NDC petitioned the party’s national executive committee to look into the behavior of Mr. Anyidoho, which they said was dragging the name of the NDC into the mud

Mr. Anyidoho has however denied receiving any suspension letter from the party even though the party has said it has given him a suspension letter.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr