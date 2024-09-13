NDC Presents 276 Candidates To EC For Election 2024

Fifi Kwetey

The Opposition Democratic Congress (NDC) has released a comprehensive list of its parliamentary candidates for the upcoming December 7, 2024, general elections.

The list, which comprises 276 candidates, was submitted to the Electoral Commission of Ghana in a letter dated September 9, 2024.

According to the letter, signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party has presented its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as well as all its parliamentary candidates for the polls.

The NDC has fielded candidates in all 16 regions of the country, with a diverse range of individuals from various backgrounds and professions.

The list includes seasoned politicians, professionals, and new faces, all of whom are committed to serving the people of Ghana.

In the Upper East Region, the NDC has presented 15 candidates, including Apaak Clement Abass, who is contesting the Builsa South seat, and James Agalga, who is vying for the Builsa North seat.

In the Northern Region, the party has fielded 18 candidates, including Kpandai’s Daniel Nsala Wakpal and Bimbilla’s Joseph Kwabena Manboah-Rockson.

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of NDC candidates, with 45 individuals contesting various seats.

Notable among them are New Edubiase’s Adams Abdul Salam and Akrofuom’s Joseph Azumah.

In the Greater Accra Region, the NDC has presented 34 candidates, including Bortianor-Ngleshie’s Felix Akwetey Okle and Domeabra-Obom’s Isaac Awuku Yibor.

The Volta Region has 18 NDC candidates, including North Tongu’s Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Central Tongu’s Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze.

The NDC has also fielded candidates in the Western-North, Bono, North-East, Western, Eastern, Savanna, Ahafo, and Bono-East regions.

The release of the NDC’s parliamentary candidates list marks a significant milestone in the party’s preparations for the 2024 elections.

However, it remains to be seen how the party’s candidates will fare against their opponents from other political parties.

The 2024 election is expected to be highly competitive, with several parties vying for power.

Attached Is The full List of the candidates:

-BY Daniel Bampoe