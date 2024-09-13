NHIA Courts Pharmaceutical Companies Over Medicines Pricing

The National Health Authority (NHIA) has held a crucial meeting with Pharmaceutical companies in Ghana to discuss the upward adjustment of prices of medicines under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday in Accra, was attended by representatives from the Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Association of Ghana (PMAG), Chamber of Pharmacy, Community Pharmacy Practice Association (CPPA), and Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association (PIWA).

At the roundtable discussion, the pharmaceutical companies pleaded with the NHIA to review the prices of medicines and services paid to providers and suppliers on the health insurance scheme to reflect the current economic pricing.

They argued that the current prices are no longer sustainable due to the rising cost of production and other economic factors.

Among other grievances, the companies also asked the NHIA to ensure that monies released for the payments of medicines are issued directly to the pharmaceutical companies instead of the facilities.

They claimed that this would help to prevent delays and ensure that they receive their payments on time.

Despite their grievances, the pharmaceutical companies praised the NHIA for its “Sunshine Policy,” which has helped to deepen accountability, transparency, and social auditing of the National Health Insurance Scheme.

They commended the Authority for its efforts to ensure that the scheme is run in a transparent and accountable manner.

The Acting Chief Executive of the NHIA, Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, welcomed the plea of the pharmaceutical companies and assured them of the Authority’s support.

He stated that the NHIA is currently reviewing the prices of medicines and services and will make a decision soon.

“We are in the review process, and you will hear from us,” Dr. Aboagye said. “We value our partnership with the pharmaceutical industry and are committed to ensuring that we work together to deliver quality and affordable healthcare to Ghanaians.”

Dr. Aboagye called for a stronger collaboration with players in the pharmaceutical industry to ensure that the delivery of quality and affordable healthcare in the country is achieved. He emphasized that the NHIA is committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the National Health Insurance Scheme is successful.

The meeting between the NHIA and the pharmaceutical companies is a significant step towards addressing the challenges facing the National Health Insurance Scheme. It is expected that the outcome of the meeting will lead to a review of the prices of medicines and services, which will benefit both the pharmaceutical companies and the consumers.

-BY Daniel Bampoe