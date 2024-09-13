Small-Scale Miners Push Back Against Blanket Ban On Mining Activities

The Chamber of Small-Scale Mining Industries has issued a rebuttal against the recent call by Organised Labour, led by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), for a blanket halt on all mining activities in forest reserves and other affected areas.

The Chamber, which represents the interests of legitimate small-scale miners across the country, argues that such a move would unfairly punish responsible small-scale miners and their dependents.

According to the Chamber, lawful small-scale miners operate under strict regulations set by the Minerals Commission and other relevant authorities and play a vital role in Ghana’s economy.

They provide livelihoods for many Ghanaians and contribute to the country’s gold production.

On the other hand, galamsey operators are illegal miners who act outside the framework of the law and cause environmental destruction.

The Chamber’s statement comes after the TUC issued a statement calling for a nationwide ban on mining activities in response to the growing galamsey crisis.

The TUC’s statement highlighted the severe environmental impact of illegal mining, including the destruction of rivers and farmlands.

However, the Chamber argues that a blanket ban would not only affect illegal operators but also unfairly punish responsible small-scale miners and their dependents.

Such a move would result in significant job losses, increased poverty, and the collapse of small businesses tied to the mining sector.

Instead, the Chamber proposes a more nuanced approach, focusing on enforcing existing laws and differentiating between illegal and legal operations.

They recommend a targeted approach, where military personnel collaborate with local mining associations, environmental agencies, and community leaders to identify illegal operations while protecting the rights of legitimate miners.

The Chamber also acknowledges the serious environmental degradation caused by illegal mining and proposes solutions such as strengthening law enforcement, providing technical support to legal small-scale miners to adopt environmentally friendly practices, and engaging in continuous community education on the importance of sustainable mining.

In addition, the Chamber proposes the establishment of a joint task force made up of representatives from the government, mining associations, environmental agencies, and the military.

This task force would be responsible for conducting thorough assessments in affected areas, shutting down illegal mining operations, and ensuring that legal miners adhere to best practices.

The Chamber’s statement is a response to the growing pressure on the government to take action against the galamsey crisis.

The issue has been ongoing for years, with many calling for a crackdown on illegal mining activities.

However, the Chamber’s statement highlights the need for a balanced approach that takes into account the interests of legitimate small-scale mining.

The issue gained national attention in 2017 when a series of videos showing the environmental destruction caused by galamsey operators went viral.

Since then, there have been several attempts to address the issue, including the deployment of the military to mining areas and the establishment of a task force to clamp down on illegal mining activities.

However, the issue remains ongoing, with many calling for a more sustainable solution.

The Chamber of Small-Scale Mining Industries has been at the forefront of advocating for the rights of legitimate small-scale miners.

They argue that these miners play a vital role in Ghana’s economy and should not be punished for the actions of illegal operators.

