NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

Suhum constituency results
Bagbin-2
Nurudeen-0
John Mahama-877
Sylvester-1
Spio-3
Goosie-2
Alabi- 8
Rejected-3
Tarkwa – Nsuaem Constituency
Certified results from EC.
- Bagbin -1
- Nurudeen – 2
- JDM – 977
- Sly -2
- Spio – 7
- Goosie = 2
- Alabi = 13
Rejected – 4
Total Valid votes = 1,004
Total Vote Cast = 1,008
3: Confirmed Certified results from Akwatia constitiency
Alan Kinsford Bagbin=4
Alhaji Nurudeen Idrisu=4
John Dramani Mahama=884
Sylvester Mensah=1
Ekow Gabrah=1
Goosie Tanoh1
Prof Josuah Alabi=6
Rejected=0
4: Effia Constituency WR
Bagbin – 6
Nurudeen -1
Sly -2
Spio -12
Goosie – 2
Alabi. – 3
Jm. -653
Rejected 1
Spoilt 4
6 Sunin
Certified results from EC.
- Bagbin -1
- Nurudeen – 1
- JDM – 534
- Sly -2
- Spio – 7
- Goosie = 3
- Alabi = 1
Rejected – 2
Turnout 551 representing 70.5 percent
7- Tema East
- ASK Bagbin- 10
- Nurideen Idrissu- 0
- John Mahama- 1,020
- Dr Sylvester Mensah- 0
- Ekow Spio Gabrah- 3
- Goosie Tanoh: 8
- Prof Joshua Alarbi: 6
Total Valid Votes: 1,053
Expected Votes: 1,330
Rejected Votes: 3
8- Sagnarigu Constituency
Sylvester Mensah -2
Spio Garbrah – 5
Iddrisu Nurudeen – 3
Alban Bagbin – 4
Goose Tano – 8
Joshua Alabi – 33
John Mahama – 681
Rejected -2
Total votes- 738
Total delegates -783
9- Ellembelle constituency
Bagbin – 2
Nurudeen Iddrisu – 2
John Mahama -931
Ekow Spio Gabbrah – 2
Sylvester Mensah -2
Goodie Tandoh – 9
Joshua Alabi – 16
Rejected – 7
Total vote cast – 971
Expected – 1137
10: Certified results from Fanteakwa North
Bagbin. ………………….9
Alhaji Nurideen ………..6
John Mahama…..853
Sylverster Adinam Mensah …..8
Elkow Spio-Garbrah………………2
Goosie Tanor……………4
Prof Joshua……………….7
11- Ho Central Constituency
ASK Bagbin – 3
Nuruden – 1
JDM – 1214
Sylvester Mensah – 4
Ekow Spio Gabrah – 6
Goosie Tanoh – 5
Alabi – 4
12: Korle Klottey Constituency
Alan Bagbin – 3
A.N. Nurudeen – 2
John Dramani Mahama – 1019
Sylvester Mensah – 2
Ekow Spio-Garbrah – 5
Goosie Tanoh – 10
Joshua Alabi – 9
Total Valid Votes – 1049
Rejected Ballots – 5
Total Votes Cast – 1054
13- Kade constituency
John Dramani Mahama=854
Bagbin= 4
Nurudeen=2
Sylvester=2
Spio=0
Tanoh=20
Alabi=12
Rejected=1
14- Afram Plains South Constituency
Bagbin- 09
Nurudin- 00
Mahama- 696
Sylvester – 04
Spio 03
Goosie-02
Alabi- 13
Rejected- 06
Total- 735
15 Tema Central Constituency
- ASK Bagbin- 1
- Nurideen Idrissu- 1
- John Mahama- 730
- Sylvester Mensah- 12
- Ekow Spio Gabrah- 11
- Goosie Tanoh: 6
- Prof Joshua Alarbi: 6
Total Valid Votes: 767
Total Votes: 768
Rejected Votes: 1
BY DGN Online Election Observer Team