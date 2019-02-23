NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

Former President John Mahama

OFFICIAL RESULTS declared some of the Constituencies so far show an overwhelming victory for former president John Mahama in the National Democratic Congress Presidential Primary.

In the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency, A.S.K Bagbin pulled 3 votes, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu had 2 votes, Mr. Mahama garnered 1,268, Sylvester Mensah had 4 votes, Spio- Garbrah -2

Goodie Tanoh 1 vote and Prof. Joshua Alabi had 8. Total registered votes in the area was 1,312, reejected -10 with total valid votes at 1,288.

At Saboba Constituency, ASK Bagbin -8,

Alhaji Nurideen 0, Mahama-564,

Sylvester Mensah -2, Spio-Garbah -8

Goosie Tanoh-6, Joshua Alabi -7, with five rejected votes and

Rejected -5, total votes Cast 600.

In Damongo Constituency A.S.K Bagbin- 0, Alhaji Nurideen Iddris- 1, Mr. Mahama- 510, Sylvester Mensah- 0, Spio Garbrah- 1, Goosie Tanoh- 0, Prof.Joshua Alabi- 0. Votes cast was 515, with three rejected votes. Total registered voters were 521.

In Bole Bamboi Constituency, Mr. Mahama’s hometown, official results show that he garnered 750 votes.

There were a total of 762 votes. Alban Bagbin had 4 votes, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu and Prof. Joshua Alabi each had one votes while Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Goosie Tanoh all had zero votes.

At NDC Headquarters, ASK Bagbin had one vote, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu had zero, Mr. Mahama had 33, Spio-Garbrah had two, Goosie Tanoh two, Sylvester Mensah had one, with one rejected vote. Total vote cast was 41.

Ningo-Prampram Constituency’s results show that

A.SK Bagbin-4, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu-1, John Mahama-694, Sylvester Adinam Mensah-22, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah-2, Goosie Tanoh- 1, Prof. Joshua Alabi-16, spoilt ballots-1, total votes expected- 856, total valid votes-740, total rejected votes-7, total votes cast- 748.

For Tamale North, Sylvester Mensah – 2, Spio Garbrah – 5, Iddrisu Nurudeen – 0, Alban Bagbin – 1, Goose Tano – 14 , Joshua Alabi – 29 , John Mahama – 542.

At Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, ASK Bagbin had three votes, Mahama had 1331, Nurudeen had zero, Mr. Mensah had four, Spio-Garbrah Garbrah had four, Goosie Tanoh got four, Prof. Alabi 25, rejected votes were six, with two spoiled votes.

BY DGN Online Election Observer Team