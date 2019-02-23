NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

Polls have officially closed for the National Democratic Congress Presidential primary.

Voting started officially at 7:am across the 275 Constituencies.

The seven aspirants are former President John Mahama, Goosie Tanoh, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, Spio-Garbrah.

The voting process across all the Constituencies was generally peaceful accept in a few constituencies like Ningo-Prampram where three branches were prevented from voting initially.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, John Amoah, told the media that the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa would be the returning officer for the polls.

Counting has already started in some constituencies with Mr. Mahama winning in his hometown, Bole Bamboi in the Northern Region.

Mr. Mahama has been tipped to win the polls.

NDC’s executives have been praising the smooth conduct of the election so far.

The final results are expected to be declared later tonight.

BY DGN Online Election Team