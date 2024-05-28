NDC Releases Tape Alleging Coaching In Ambulance Case Against Minority Leader

John Asiedu Nketiah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released a 16-minute audio recording as evidence to support their allegations of coaching made by the third accused, Richard Jakpa, in the ongoing ambulance bribery case involving Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson.

According to the NDC, the recording captures a conversation between Attorney General Godfred Dame and Jakpa, in which Dame allegedly instructed Jakpa on the statements to make in court, specifically targeting Dr. Forson.

“This tape reveals a clear attempt to influence Mr. Jakpa’s testimony, which is a serious violation of judicial ethics,” said NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah during a press conference on Tuesday.

Nketiah emphasised that the alleged coaching was intended to shape Jakpa’s statements to implicate Ato Forson.

The controversy erupted after Jakpa, in his testimony in court last week claimed that he had been pressured to provide testimony detrimental to the Minority Leader.

The NDC has maintained that this tape corroborates Jakpa’s claims and raises serious questions about the conduct of the Attorney General.

The recording, according to the NDC, will be submitted to the court and other relevant authorities for further investigation.

The NDC has called for the immediate suspension of Dame while the allegations are being investigated.

The Attorney General’s office has yet to issue a statement in response to the allegations.

By Vincent Kubi