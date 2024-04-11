NDC Running Mate Spokesperson Mawuena Trebah Is Dead

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Mawuena Adzo Trebah, the trailblazing first female Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and spokesperson for the 2020 NDC Vice Presidential candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has tragically passed away.

The news of her untimely demise has shocked and saddened the nation, as details surrounding her death remain unknown except that she was unwell for sometime.

She was the sister of the late BBC broadcast journalist, Komla Dumor.

Mrs. Trebah’s significant achievements and groundbreaking career have left an indelible mark on Ghana’s corporate landscape. From April 2013 to January 2017, she served as the substantive CEO of GIPC, becoming a role model for aspiring women leaders throughout the country.

Prior to her remarkable tenure at GIPC, Mrs. Trebah distinguished herself in various senior executive roles.

She embarked on her career journey at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd, breaking barriers as the company’s first female underground exploration geologist.

Her determination and expertise propelled her to new heights, leading her to assume the position of head of Corporate Communications at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd.

Mrs. Trebah’s exceptional talents were further recognized by Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN), where she served as head of Corporate Services.

Her invaluable contributions to the industry were evident in her work as the founding director and Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa.

She was the deputy Communications Director of the John Mahama 2020 campaign and later appointed the spokesperson of the vice presidential candidate, Prof Opoku-Agyemang.

Tragically, Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Trebah passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024, which happened to be just a day before her birthday.

The news of her death has sent shockwaves through the nation, leaving her family, friends, and colleagues devastated by the loss.

She is survived by her husband, Flt Lt Divine Trebah (rtd), and their daughter, Katherine Joy. Their grief is shared by an entire nation that had looked up to Mrs. Trebah as a beacon of inspiration and empowerment for women in leadership.

Ghana mourns the loss of a remarkable woman who paved the way for future generations of female leaders.

Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Trebah’s legacy will forever be remembered, and her contributions to Ghana’s corporate sector will resonate for years to come.