NDC Runs To Kyebi To Beg

Kwame Zu (in smock) being made to retract the defamatory comment he made about the Okyenhene

THE opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by some of its national executives yesterday dashed to the Ofori Panin Fie, the seat of the Okyeman Traditional Council, at Kyebi to render an unqualified apology to the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The party members who feared they could be rejected at Akyem following their rude behaviour towards the Okyenhene entered Kyebi with the main perpetrator, Kwame Zu, to ask for forgiveness from the Traditional Council after some of their elements had bragged that they would never apologise.

The NDC gurus that went to Ofori Panin Fie included their National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; Second Vice Chairperson, Betty Mould Iddrisu; former Eastern Regional Minister, Emmanuel Victor Smith, among others, in the company of the foul-mouthed Kwame Zu who is their Ashanti Regional Secretary.

Media

When the NDC delegation spotted some journalists around Ofori Panin Fie, Victor Smith, who was not happy with the presence of the media, quickly rushed to the Okyenhene’s protocol to beg them to let the journalists leave the meeting but their plea was rejected.

Main Charges

The Kyebi-Gyasehene, Barima Darko Ako-Ampem, laid the charges against Kwame Zu and said he should pay 98 sheep to purify the stool.

However, the Okyenhemaa, Nana Dokua, quickly intervened by calling on the Traditional Council to reduce the fine imposed on Kwame Zu.

The council entered into a caucus meeting and when they were done, the Okyenhene linguist, Antwi Boasiako, said the council had agreed that the NDC should pay a fine of 48 sheep and 48 bottles of Schnapps to purify the stool.

Purification

Thereafter, the NDC executives were marched to the “Okyeman Bosam Bouso” to perform libation. Besides, they slaughtered a sheep as purification rights with regard to the dent they brought to the Okyeman Stool as a result of Kwame Zu’s insults.

Kwame Zu was ordered to remove his shoes and was paraded before the “Bosam Bouso” as onlookers who besieged the place hooted at him for insulting the Okyenhene.

Chiefs Warnings

The Okyeman Adontendomhene, Dasebre Boamah Darko, who is the chief of Akyem-Kukruantumi, then sounded a strong warning to the NDC to desist from making derogatory remarks against the Okyenhene and the Okyeman Traditional Council.

NDC Chairman

NDC Chairman Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo, on behalf of the party, then pleaded with the chiefs to tamper justice with mercy.

He said when the incident happened, the NDC ordered Kwame Zu to render a public apology which he did and added that the NDC respects the Okyeman Traditional Council.

Okyeman Boycott

Initially, it was announced that Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin was going to be present at the meeting but he did not show up.

Free To Go

The Okyenhene linguist later announced that the Okyenhene had forgiven the NDC members and also said they were free to go without collecting any of the fines imposed on them.

According to the linguist, the Okyenhene does not have any problem with the NDC and cannot take anything from them.

He said the Okyeman Traditional Council had lifted the ban on the NDC and the party had been allowed to operate on Okyeman lands.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo, on behalf of the party, thanked the Okyeman Traditional Council for forgiving the NDC.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Ofori – Panin Fie, Kyebi