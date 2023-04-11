NDC Runs To Police CID Over Bryan Acheampong’s Comment

Abraham Amaliba

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate the Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong for his comments that New Patriotic Party (NPP) will work hard to maintain power in 2024.

In the petition signed by the Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba, dated April 11, 2023, read “That Your Petitioner says that the said Hon Bryan Acheampong continued to say that they — NPP will show the NDC that the NPP have the men, and that the NPP will do everything possible — fair or foul means to remain in power come what may in the 2024 general elections. I enclose herein, audios and videos of the utterances of Hon Bryan Acheampong for your perusal.

“That in the estimation of Your Petitioner and those of the general public, the statements uttered by Hon Bryan Acheampong could be interpreted to mean that the NPP has conceived a grand scheme to subvert the will of the people of Ghana in the 2024 elections and any attempt to resist them would be met with violence.

“Your Petitioner wishes to remind you of Hon Bryan Acheampong’s unilateral and illegal deployment of NPP hoodlums garbed in National Security Operative uniforms to assault the Hon Sam Dzata George, innocent electorate and maimed some NDC supporters in the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-elections.

“Your Petitioner says that given the infamous and unenviable track record of Hon Bryan Acheampong in organising NPP hoodlums to unleash violence on Ghanaians, his statements on the 8th day of April, 2023 border on national security threats and democracy and should not be taken lightly.”

This follows assurance Bryan Acheampong gave some members of the NPP that the economy would bounce back as the government was working to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He was optimistic that by June this year the deal will be concluded and that will lead to the resurgence of the economy.

Speaking to members of the NPP in Kwahu Mpraeso, after a health walk on Saturday, April 8, the Abetifi MP said “NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men.

“It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remains in government at all cost”.

The former Minister of State in Charge of National Security added “Now with the way things are changing the economy will bounce back again, I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down.”

This appears to have angered the main opposition political party who have lodged complaint to the police to investigate the utterances.

Already, the ruling government has explained that the comment of the Abetifi MP is in direct response to former President John Dramani Mahama comment that 2024 elections will be do-or-die and boot-for-boot.

Additionally, the National Chairman of NDC Johnson Asiedu alleged comment that lives will be sacrificed in 2024 was the basis.

By Vincent Kubi