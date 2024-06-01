News Portal Begs Isaac Osei Over ‘Ill Health and Age’ Claim

Isaac Osei

Isaac Osei

Ambassador Isaac Osei, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has vehemently denied recent claims suggesting that he declined an offer to serve as the running mate to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia citing ill health and age.

In a notable retraction issued by Mynewsgh on May 31, 2024, referencing their previous article titled ‘Bawumia Finally set to Name Running Mate as Axe Drops on Onyinah, Adutwum, Others’, the news portal acknowledged that Ambassador Isaac Osei is reportedly in good health and actively fulfilling his duties as the GPHA Board Chairman. Stepra Communications, the operators of MyNewsGh.com, further extended an apology to Hon Isaac Osei for any misinformation conveyed in their initial publication.

As the public eagerly awaits the anticipated unveiling of the running mate alongside the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, revelations concerning the selection process have brought clarity to Ambassador Isaac Osei’s role and stance within the party.

Contrary to earlier speculations, Ambassador Osei remains committed to providing unwavering support to the party’s agenda and reaffirmed his willingness to contribute in various capacities as an esteemed party stalwart.

The retraction and subsequent apology underscore the importance of accurate reporting and accountability in journalism, especially in matters concerning public figures and political engagements. As the narrative continues to develop surrounding the forthcoming announcement of the NPP’s running mate, the focus shifts towards ensuring transparency, integrity, and factual representation in media discourse.

By Vincent Kubi