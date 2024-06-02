PURC Announces Increase In Electricity And Water Tariffs Effective July 01, 2024

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has disclosed a rise in electricity and water tariffs, set to be implemented from July 01 until September 30, 2024.

The adjustment percentages vary across different consumer categories, as outlined in a statement released by the Commission on May 31, 2024.

For lifeline consumers utilizing up to 30kWh of electricity, there will be a 3.45% increment in tariffs.

Residential consumers falling outside the lifeline bracket (31 kWh and above), along with non-residential users, will face a heightened tariff rate of 5.84%.

Meanwhile, the industrial category is slated for a 4.92% rise in electricity tariffs during the same period.

In the realm of water tariffs, all customer classes are set to encounter a 5.16% increase over the specified review window, emphasising a comprehensive adjustment across diverse user segments.

The PURC elaborated that these revisions align with the Commission’s Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism, an evaluative process crafted to factor in essential uncontrollable variables. These factors encompass fluctuations in the US$-Ghana Cedi exchange rate, domestic inflation rates, the composition of electricity generation sources, and the pricing of vital resources such as natural gas.

Highlighting the rationale behind these adjustments, the PURC underscored that the objective was to uphold the authentic value of tariffs, thus ensuring the financial well-being of utility service providers. This approach aims to bolster their operational capacity and sustenance, thereby fostering improved service delivery to consumers.

The PURC’s proactive stance in recalibrating tariffs reflects an intricate balance between economic exigencies and consumer interests.

As stakeholders navigate these forthcoming alterations, the Commission’s commitment to maintaining service provider viability while safeguarding consumer access to essential utilities remains paramount.

By Vincent Kubi