Mahama Takes Campaign To Eastern Region

Former President John Mahama is currently in the Eastern Region precisely Yilo Krobo Constituency to begin a three-day tour to appeal to delegates for votes.

The aspiring Presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) resumes his nationwide campaign after the Easter festivities today, Tuesday, 11th April 2023.

He will be visiting the 33 constituencies in the Region, where he will meet and interact with branch and constituency executives.

A statement signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Spokesperson for the John Mahama Campaign said in the Eastern region., Mr. Mahama will speak to his vision of Building Ghana we want together, and why securing a convincing win in the NDC primaries will be a great boost for the 2024 presidential election.

According to her, the former President is also expected to share his platforms improving the party’s polling and electoral area campaign, through voter mobilizing and canvassing, and the effective utilization of campaign materials and resources.

Mr. Mahama has so far announced a reward scheme to recognize branches of the party that increase their polling stations votes in both the parliamentary and presidential elections.

From the Eastern Region, Mr. Mahama will spend a day touring some constituencies in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, April 14, before heading out to the Oti Region.

Mr. Mahama has so far toured seven regions, touching the ground in 106 constituencies.

