Bawumia Speaks At Havard University Saturday

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is billed to speak at the Harvard University in Massachusetts in the United States on Saturday April 15, 2023 as special guest of honour.

He will address the 2023 edition of the Harvard Africa Development Conference at the Harvard Law School, Cambridge.

The Conference, which is organised annually by the African Caucus of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and the Harvard African Law Assocation, will be held on April 15 to 16, 2023.

In a statement signed by Dr Gideon Boako, Spokesperson to the Vice President said Dr. Bawumia will leave Ghana on Thursday, April 13, and returns fo Ghana on Sunday April 18, 2023 after the conference.

As the Guest of Honour, Vice President Bawumia will deliver the keynote address.

The Africa Development Conference convenes students, academia and practitioners to highlight and explore critical issues related to the development of the African continent’s development.

By Vincent Kubi