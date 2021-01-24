NDC Sacks 3 Executives, Suspends 6 In Damongo Over Abu Jinapor’s Victory

Three former National Democratic Congress (NDC) party executives in the Damongo constituency in the Savannah region have been expelled from the party with immediate effect.

The sacked former executives are Amadu Sualisu Bistarco; a former Branch Youth Organizer at Langbonto polling station, Fusheini Alhassan; a former Constituency Youth Organizer and Yussif Alhassan; a former branch executive.

The NDC party in the Damongo constituency also suspended six of its former and current executives indefinitely over their alleged support for Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The six suspended members are Mumuni Mohammed Sumaila; Yagbon Branch Treasurer, Abubakari Habib; a former Constituency Deputy Secretary, Imoro Abdul Rauf; former Constituency Deputy Communications Officer, Saaka Seidu; Presby Branch Chairman, Yakubu Kipo; one-time Constituency Treasurer Aspirant and Ewuntoma Joe Malik; a branch executive.

One of the suspension letters sighted by DGN Online, signed by the Constituency Chairman, Abdulai Sulemana read “pursuant to Articles 46(8)(a),(b),(c),(d) and (e) of the party’s constitution and following the recommendations of the disciplinary committee, the Constituency Executive Committee has forthwith, suspended you indefinitely as a member of the National Democratic Congress for your persistent anti-party conduct.”

DGN Online, gathered that the disciplinary committee of the NDC took the decision to sack and suspend the former and current executives because they believe they were campaigning against the party’s presidential and parliamentary candidates before , during and after the 2020 general elections in the constituency.

Speaking to DGN Online, one of the suspended former executive, Moro Abdul Rauf, a former Deputy Communications Officer denied all the allegations and said he has never breeched any law in the constitution of the NDC that warrants an invitation by any party to face disciplinary committee.

“I also wish to state without any equivocation that I remain a member with good standing and no dog can expel me from the party.”

Samuel Abu Jinapor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) defeated the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Damongo constituency Adam Mutawakilu in the 2020 parliamentary election.

Abu Jinapor obtained 15,671 votes as against the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Adam Mutawakilu’s 13,330 votes.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo