Ahead of the upcoming December general elections, the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been accused of orchestrating a campaign of lawlessness, with the latest incident involving the burning of New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign materials in Accra.

This act of vandalism is allegedly part of a larger strategy to provoke the ruling government and set the stage for potential unrest in the lead-up to the December 7 elections.

This is not the first time the NDC has been linked to violent acts.

The party’s involvement in previous clashes and protests raises concerns about their commitment to peaceful democratic processes.

Democracy Hub’s Role

The Democracy Hub, a group allegedly affiliated with the NDC, has been implicated in the recent violence led by Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor; the group’s actions have sparked fears of escalating tensions.

NDC’s Election Strategy

Critics argue that the NDC’s tactics are designed to discredit the electoral process and create an excuse for rejecting potential defeat in the 2024 elections.

By fomenting chaos, the party aims to undermine public confidence in the government and the electoral system.

Conspicuously absent from the condemnation of these acts are civil society groups, clergy, and the media.

Their silence raises questions about their impartiality and commitment to upholding democratic values.

Ralph St Williams, Convenor of the Democracy Hub, has publicly questioned the Police-Civilian ratio in Ghana, hinting at potential unrest. This rhetoric has sparked concerns about the group’s intentions.

-BY Daniel Bampoe