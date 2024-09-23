Dan Botwe Donates 5-Bedroom Mission House To Presbyterian Church

The Member of Parliament for Okere Constituency, Dan Kwaku Botwe, has fulfilled his 2021 pledge to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, handing over a newly constructed 5-bedroom mission house to the Mabang Presby District in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality.

A Tribute to Family Legacy

The former Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe, alongside his siblings, dedicated this generosity to their late father, Master Darko, a renowned Presbyterian headmaster.

The building serves as a replacement for the 66-year-old mission house and symbolizes the family’s appreciation for their Presbyterian upbringing.

Costly Gesture

The mission house, valued at thousands of Ghana Cedis, was funded through proceeds from the Botwe family’s agricultural projects.

This charitable act demonstrates Dan Botwe’s commitment to giving back to his community.

Additional Donations

Dan Botwe and his siblings further presented a GHC50,000 cheque to support the expansion of the Mabang Presby Church temple.

The Okere MP, Dan Botwe also pledged to lead a fundraising campaign for the church’s completion.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church, Ghana, praised Botwe’s benevolence, describing it as a lasting legacy.

The church honored Botwe with a citation for his contributions.

Community Development

Dan Botwe’s philanthropy extends beyond the mission house.

He previously built a three-classroom block for the local Presby basic school, showcasing his dedication to community development.

NADMO’s Support

Nana Eric Agyemang Prempeh, Director General of NADMO, also donated GHC20,000 to the church building project and pledged to provide a motorbike for the Mabang Presby District’s pastoral mission work.

–BY Daniel Bampoe