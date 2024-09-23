We Are Ready To Crush NDC, NPP Youth Organizer Warns Demonstrators After Destruction Of Party Property

Ahead of the upcoming general elections, tensions are escalating between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after NDC supporters destroyed NPP campaign materials at the 37 Roundabout in Accra.

On Saturday, a group of NDC supporters, affiliated with The Democracy Hub, expressed their frustration with the NPP’s handling of illegal mining (galamsey) by burning and clearing NPP flags, defacing billboards, and destroying party paraphernalia.

The protesters, chanting slogans and holding placards, condemned the NPP’s efforts to combat galamsey.

The leaders of the demonstration were seen defacing posters and billboards of the NPP, including a giant billboard of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Presidential Candidate.

NPP’s Response

Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organizer of the NPP, issued a stern warning to the NDC, stating, “We are ready to clash… NPP WILL RESPOND FORCEFULLY TO NDC’S PLANNED VANDALISM.”

Salam Mustapha’s statement came after witnessing the destruction of NPP property.

“We have ran out of patience since the police have shown incapacity to deal with the situation,” Mustapha said.

“To the police service across the country, since you are not interested in this matter, we will not come to you to report anything. We will nib this buffoonery ourselves by exacting proportional counter response,” he stated.

Salam Mustapha directed party members to protect NPP property and activated the party’s systems across constituencies and regions.

He also instructed members to pull down and shred NDC billboards and posters if the vandalism continues.

Police Response

The police were deployed to the scene to maintain law and order and prevent further destruction.

However, no arrests were reported, sparking criticism from the NPP.

Reactions

The NPP has defended its efforts to combat galamsey, citing initiatives such as the establishment of a task force to monitor and enforce mining regulations.

The opposition NDC has capitalized on the issue, promising decisive action against galamsey if elected.

-BY Daniel Bampoe